Mercedes Mone Comments On Her First Year in AEW, Says It’s Been ‘Transformative’

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag, Mercedes Mone reflected on her first year in AEW, showing gratitude to AEW President Tony Khan and the company.

She wrote: “Time truly does fly, and I can confidently say this has been one of the most transformative years of my career. AEW has reignited my fire, passion, and deep-seated love for this sport. It has been a beacon of hope for me, and I am endlessly grateful to AEW and Tony Khan for this opportunity! I am privileged to share the ring with the absolute best women in the world—strong, fierce competitors who push me to elevate my game day in and day out. And let’s not forget the men; their relentless drive inspires me to strive for greatness beyond compare. This journey is far from over; I am committed to leaving an indelible mark on wrestling history. The train won’t stop here, and I promise you, the best is yet to come.“