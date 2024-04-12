Mercedes Mone Reflects On The Growth Of Women’s Wrestling, Talks Ankle Injury

Mercedes Mone recently discussed the continued rise of women’s wrestling and coming back from her ankle injury. The AEW star spoke with CBS Boston for a new interview and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the growth of women’s wrestling: “It’s everything I’ve been working for, it’s everything I’m not giving up for. There’s just so much more that a woman can do in this sport, and I feel like especially in professional wrestling, women are making their name and their statement in this sport, we are doing unbelievable things by headlining major pay-per-views … and just being the biggest stars in all of professional wrestling.”

On her ankle injury: “I thought wrestling was going to be taken away from me 10 months ago when this has been my dream since I was 10 years old … when the doctor told me that this was a career-ending injury, I was like absolutely not, because this is my life and this is my life passion.”