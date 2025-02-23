Mercedes Mone Thinks Harley Cameron Will Be A World Champion One Day

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag, Mercedes Mone spoke about her match with Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam Australia and said Cameron will be a World Champion one day. Mone won the match betwene the two last week, which was for the TBS title.

She wrote: “Australia, you were nothing short of incredible! Wrestling in front of that passionate crowd was an experience I’ll never forget. The warmth and kindness of everyone I encountered—from the hotel staff to the fans—left a lasting impression on me. Seriously, the people in Australia are some of the nicest I’ve ever met. And let’s talk about my match with Harley! She was phenomenal. Watching her grow has been such a joy, and I truly believe she’s on her way to becoming a world champion. She’s a star, a go-getter, and an entertainer in every sense of the word. But remember, while she’s on her way up, I’m still the greatest of all time and the reigning TBS champion. Nothing can derail this momentum—not even Momo Watabana. trust me, this Moné train is unstoppable!“