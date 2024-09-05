Mercedes Mone Has A Plan For AEW Collision After Kamille Was Banned From All Out

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Kamille will be banned from ringside for Mercedes Mone’s match with Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out. In a digital exclusive, Mone commented on the decision.

She said: “What did I do to deserve this? Christopher Daniels…you know what? I don’t have time to give you an answer, but I do have time to go talk to my EVPs. I gotta go talk to them right now because this is unfair. You know what? I have a plan for this Friday for Collision.”