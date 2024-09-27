Mercedes Mone On Reports She’s The Highest-Paid Woman In Wrestling: ‘I Hope So’

In an interview with The Breakfast Club (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone commented on reports that she became the highest-paid woman in wrestling after signing with AEW. She noted that she hoped the reports are accurate.

She said: “I hope so. I would like to think so. I don’t know other people’s bank accounts, but I like that title. I definitely want to make more money. I am [getting what I deserve]. I don’t even want to say it’s crazy, it’s just beautifully deserved and earned, and it’s something that I worked so hard for for such a long time, and it’s something that I want women to work for. I finally got something that, as women, we’re like no, you can’t even see those numbers, you can’t even talk about those numbers. You can’t even walk into the room and even ask for a raise or ask for a bonus or anything. So to get what I feel like I deserve, plus I feel like I deserve so much more, and I’m going to get that, it’s so amazing. I think that gives people a chance to dream more, that they can make more too if they put in the hard work.“