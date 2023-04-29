Mercedes Mone Attends Impact Tapings, Comments On Star’s Debut (SPOILER)

Mercedes Mone was at the Impact tapings on Friday, and commented on a spoilery debut for the company. As you can see below from Twitter, Mone was in the crowd to witness her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu’s debut at the taping,

Mone then took to Twitter to share a picture of Trinty’s arrival in the company, writing:

“@TheTrinity_Fatu is here to make an IMPACT!!! She bout to knock out all competition & leave em in the rear view. Get it sis”

Mercedes Moné in the crowd at the #ImpactWrestling tapings to support Trinity. 💚💙 pic.twitter.com/ZLSgqVg9C9 — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 29, 2023