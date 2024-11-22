wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Is Ready to ‘Settle The Score’ Against Kris Statlander At AEW Full Gear
Mercedes Mone is looking for some payback against Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear, as she noted in her latest Mone Mag. Mone will defend the TBS Championship against Statlander at Saturday’s show in and in the latest issue of her digital newsletter, she explained why the issue is a bit more personal than some might expect.
Mone wrote:
Full Gear Fever: The Rivalry Heating Up!
The countdown to Full Gear is here, and the excitement is off the charts! With personal rivalries reaching a boiling point, this pay-per-view is set to make history. My brother Joshua, a die-hard Kris Statlander fan, has been buzzing all week. He’s been parading around in his exclusive AEW shirt and bringing up the time Kris threw me into a wall—yes, we all remember, Josh. But come Saturday, that’s all going to change. I’m ready to settle the score, silence Kris, and maybe even serve my brother a little slice of humble pie. I can already hear his Sunday morning phone call, “Wait, what just happened?!”