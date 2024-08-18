wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone and Kamille Attack Britt Baker on AEW Collision

August 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone Kamille AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Britt Baker had a match on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision but ended up getting attacked by Kamille and Mercedes Mone. Baker defeated Harley Cameron when the Mone and Kamille came out. The Brickhouse stopped Baker’s attacks and then hit her with a Dominator. Mone then posed over Baker with her title belts.

