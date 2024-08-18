wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone and Kamille Attack Britt Baker on AEW Collision
August 17, 2024 | Posted by
Britt Baker had a match on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision but ended up getting attacked by Kamille and Mercedes Mone. Baker defeated Harley Cameron when the Mone and Kamille came out. The Brickhouse stopped Baker’s attacks and then hit her with a Dominator. Mone then posed over Baker with her title belts.
TBS Champion Mercedes Mone sends Kamille to take out her #AEWAllInLondon opponent Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@RealBrittBaker | @harleycameron_ | @Kamille_brick | @MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/XqIxO5ZWxy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024