Mercedes Mone Survives Kris Statlander To Retain TBS Title At AEW Worlds End

Mercedes Mone had to pull out every stop, but she managed to beat Kris Statlander to retain the TBS Championship at AEW Worlds End. Mone was able to pick up the win over her rival on Saturday’s PPV to retain the title. After a back and forth match that included several close calls for both competitor, Mone was able to wrap Statlander up for the pinfall victory.

Mone’s AEW TBS Championship reign stands at 217 days, having won the title from Willow Nightingale at AEW Double Or Nothing. Highlights from the match are below:

Reigning TBS Champion & CEO, Mercedes Moné makes her way to the ring! Order #AEWWorldsEnd LIVE on PPVhttps://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@mercedesvarnado | @callmekrisstat pic.twitter.com/nRJj77hiIK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 29, 2024