– AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is set to wrestle her 1000th career match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite when she defends her TBS Title against Mina Shirakawa. In response to a social media post, Mone listed out some of her favorite matches of her illustrious career.

She specifically listed her title match with Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania 37: Night 1 in 2021, her match at AEW Spring Breakthru, her matches at Full Gear, Worlds End, and more. You can see the list she shared below.

Mone vs. Shirakawa for the TBS Title goes down later tonight on AEW Dynamite 300, marking the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show is being held at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. It will air live TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST and will also be simulcast on Max.

Additionally, Mercedes Mone will next challenge Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Title later this month at AEW All In Texas on Saturday, July 12. The event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.