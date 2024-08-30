Mercedes Mone Would Love To Face Mariah May, Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa & More

Mercedes Mone named Mariah May and Toni Storm as two of the stars she most wants to get in the ring with. Mone is coming off a successful AEW TBS Championship defense against Britt Baker at All In, and she was asked on Beyond The Fame with Jason Fraley which AEW stars she’d love to compete against.

“Mariah May has the [AEW Women’s] championship, so I’d love to face her,” Mone said (per Fightful). “Toni Storm is incredible. Thunder Rosa. Kris Statlander. Jamie Hayter just made her return at All In, so I’d love to step in the ring with her. The dreams are endless at AEW.”

She continued, “It’s not only the AEW roster, I also get to face the Stardom roster, the CMLL roster. AEW is going global. Any woman who wants to come after my championships, I’m always ready.”

Mone will defend the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Momo Watanabe at NJPW Capital Collision.