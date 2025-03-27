wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
March 26, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced the card for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. The company announced the following lineup for this weekend’s episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT:
* Top Flight vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
* Mercedes Mone vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Reacts to John Cena, Says He Will Be At Wrestlemania 41
- Kevin Nash Compares Jon Moxley Nails Spot To Another Extreme AEW Moment
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar
- Swerve Strickland Recalls WWE Release, Says a Member of Hit Row Upset Someone In The Back