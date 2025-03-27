wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

March 26, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 3-26-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced the card for this week’s episode of Collision following Dynamite. The company announced the following lineup for this weekend’s episode, which airs Saturday night on TNT:

* Top Flight vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight
* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata
* Mercedes Mone vs. TBA

