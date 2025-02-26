wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Match Announced For NJPW Resurgence
February 25, 2025 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone will be in action at NJPW Resurgence in May. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Mone, the reigning NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, will compete at the show which takes place in Ontario, California on May 9th.
No word on Mone’s opponent yet. Announced for the show thus far is:
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Opponents TBA
* Mercedes Mone vs. TBA
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA
💵💵💵💵💵💵
The CEO is coming back to SoCal!
💵💵💵💵💵💵
MAY 9, #njpwSTRONG Women's Champion @mercedesvarnado will be in action at #njresurgence in the @toyotaarena!
TICKETS: https://t.co/eOLc5yUTH9 pic.twitter.com/OlJ2LUUkDO
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 26, 2025