Mercedes Mone Match Announced For NJPW Resurgence

Mercedes Mone will be in action at NJPW Resurgence in May. NJPW announced on Tuesday that Mone, the reigning NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, will compete at the show which takes place in Ontario, California on May 9th.

No word on Mone’s opponent yet. Announced for the show thus far is:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Opponents TBA

* Mercedes Mone vs. TBA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. TBA