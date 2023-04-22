– Mercedes Moné and Mayu Iwatani nearly got things started earlier ahead of their scheduled title match for tomorrow’s STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom event. The STARDOMpress conference was held for the event earlier today, and the confrontation between Moné and Iwatani did get physical.

During the presser, Moné made fun of Iwatani’s outfit and promised to leave her “broke” at tomorrow’s All-Star Grand Queendom event, making her the new icon and new ace of STARDOM. To commemorate the event, Moné began singing what she called her No. 1 hit song, “Mayu sucks!”

Moné then began to pantomime playing on a miniature guitar and singing out, “Mayu sucks!” Iwatani then got out of her seat and had some choice words for Moné. She ducked a guitar shot from Moné and then kicked her in the gut. Iwatani raised the guitar to whack Moné with it but ultimately thought better of it. Iwatani stated (via Google Translate), “Winning is an icon! I’ll show you that I’m a top wrestler.”

After the press conference, Moné tweeted, “Just remember there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Moné.” You can view some clips and images from the press conference below.

Mercedes Moné defends her IWGP Women’s Championship against Mayu Iwatani tomorrow at STARDOM’s All-Star Grand Queendom Show. The event is being held at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan.

At @wwr_stardom press conference

Me: Do you guys like my outfit it’s Balenciaga

Fans: ooooooooooooooooooooohhhh😍🤑🤑😍

Me: where did you get your outfit from @MayuIwatani at Don Quijote?

Fans: Hahaha Mayu so cheap 🤭🤭🤭 AhhhhhhhahahahahaHA!#Theceo pic.twitter.com/B4UPT8jWYh — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 22, 2023

The Champ is here! pic.twitter.com/gi6MlRyefH — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) April 22, 2023