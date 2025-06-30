wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Hits New Milestone as AEW TBS Champion
June 30, 2025 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone has hit a new milestone in her reign as the AEW TBS Champion, as she’s held it for 400 days. Mone already has the second-longest reign in the belt’s history, and this puts her at 109 days from breaking the record held by Jade Cargill. She won it on May 26, 2024 at Double or Nothing.
Mone’s next title defense is Wednesday night on Dynamite, where she will face Mina Shirakawa. After that, she moves on to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World title at All In: Texas.
Mone is also the EWA Women’s Champion, CMLL World Women’s Champion and the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion.
