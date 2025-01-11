Mercedes Mone Reflects On Mina Shirakawa’s Growth As a Wrestler

Mercedes Mone recently spoke about how far Mina Shirakawa has grown as a performer since their first meeting a few years ago. Mone defeated Shirakawa at Wrestle Dynasty, and she talked about how far her opponent has grown in the ring in her latest Mone Mag, writing:

Mina Now

Mina came at me with full force, and let me tell you, I’m still feeling the impact days later. But I have to admit, there’s something I love about pro wrestling when it’s done right—like how Mina executed everything flawlessly, managing to keep it safe even when it stings.

And let me tell you why else I love Mina. I remember meeting her a few years back when she was in her early 30s. At that time, she was new to our craft and shared her great passion for wrestling with me and wanting to wrestle in the U.S., but she had concerns about her age. She honestly seemed to feel like it was too late for her. I do remember assuring her nothing could be further from the truth. Side note and lesson for all of you, your friends, and your children: it’s never too late for any of us, as Mina proved. And you heard it here from the CEO: you have not seen the last of this girl. She is another superstar on the rise, and I couldn’t be prouder to know her and to have competed against her.