Mercedes Mone Hopes Mina Shirakawa Wins AEW Women’s Title At Forbidden Door
Mercedes Mone wants to see Mina Shirakawa win the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Shirakawa is set to battle Toni Storm for the title at Sunday’s PPV, and she recently praised Mone in an interview with Fightful. Shirakawa said that she hoped to face Mone at some point with all the titles up for grabs.
Mone retweeted the clip and wrote:
“Mina always takes care of me in [Japan]! Her kindness I will cherish forever. I can’t wait to see you take that title this Sunday.
Then we can have our match
@MinaShirakawa”
