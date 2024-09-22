– During a recent edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed WWE Raw going back to three hours and moving to Netflix. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone on WWE Raw going back to two hours: “Now, let’s talk RAW. Word is that it’s dropping from 3 hours to 2, and honestly, I’ve got mixed feelings about it. I’ve always loved having that extra hour because it gives more performers a chance to shine. Losing that time could mean fewer opportunities for the roster. It’s hard enough for talent, especially women, to get TV time.”

On talent possibly having more opportunities on Netflxi: “The silver lining could be Netflix. With Netflix, I’m assuming (and hoping) there will be many new ways to showcase talent. In the end, I’m about more opportunities for talent, which leads to more entertainment for fans and more money for the business. It’s the best way for all to win – especially the roster and fans.”

WWE Raw officially moves to Netflix in January 2025.