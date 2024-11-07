– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone spoke about how the women of AEW are dying to be just like her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone on her prescence in AEW: “There’s always an opportunity to make Money, and ever since I came to AEW, money has just gone up. I know there is a list of women who are just dying to even be around my presence. I’m in my locker room right now, and I have a security guard out there, and there is a line.”

On the women waiting in line to talk to her: “I have to be like, ‘Excuse me, wait, I have to talk to you guys first.’ Yes, there’s always an opportunity to make money. But I’m very busy, so just wait. I gotta watch you do some stuff first. “I gotta see you, I gotta see what you got.”

At AEW Full Gear 2024, Mercedes Mone will defend her title against former TBS Champion Kris Statlander. The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.