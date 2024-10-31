Mercedes Mone recently looked back at a couple of her most memorable tag team matches in her career. Mone reflected on the topic in her latest Mone Mag newsletter, as you can see below:

Moné Memories: The Most Memorable Tag Team Matches

When I think back to the most memorable tag team matches I’ve fought in, two matches come to mind. The first is a multi-person tag. Me, Natalia, and Bayley vs The Riot Squad at WWE Evolution. The match was so important to me. Bayley and I were fighting so hard to make tag team titles. I remember Hunter coming up to me at Evolution and telling me you know, we are going to get these tag team titles one day. We are going to work for it. It was so important to me, I just wanted to show him and the audience that tag team wrestling was important. I wanted them to see that it mattered, so girls had something to fight for instead of just random Monday Night Raw or Smackdown matches. This match really opened the eyes of the WWE. We wanted tag team titles to be brought into existence. Later that year, I believe in December, Vince McMahon announced that we would get a women’s tag team title, which was so cool.

The second match popping into my head happened in 2020 or 2021. It was Bayley and I against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. I remember TJ Wilson, our coach and producer, always raving about the tag team match and how amazing it was. I need to go back and watch that, come to think of it. It was the tag team match on Smackdown where Bayley turned on me. The match was so intense. Bayley and I were finally getting our tag team moves and psychology in stride, and Nia and Shayna also meshed so well as a team. To this day, I see clips online, and I love to watch the highlights.