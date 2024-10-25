Mercedes Mone Names Her Mount Rushmore of In-Ring Opponents

During an appearance for First We Feast’s Truth or Dab, Mercedes Mone named her Mount Rushmore of opponents she’s actually faced in the ring. They include Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Willow Nightingale and Bianca Belair.

She said: “That’s hard for me because I’ve wrestled some of the best in the world. Number one I think is easily Bayley. We’ve made so many historic moments and matches together. Number two might have to be Charlotte Flair. She has given me my greatest matches, my worst matches, all in between. Three, I might have to go with Willow Nightingale. Last but not least, I might have to choose Bianca because of our history-making moment at WrestleMania 37, when we main-evented, something that I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life.”