Mercedes Mone Reveals Her New Year’s Resolution For 2025

Mercedes Mone revealed her New Year’s resolution for 2025 in her most recent fan newsletter. The triple champion spoke about her resolution in issue #30 of her Mone Mag, noting that she wants — much like last year — to advance opportunities for women in wrestling and sports in general.

Mone wrote:

NY Post & New Years Resolutions

When my Advocate, Kev Undergaro, called saying the NY Post wanted a quote from the CEO regarding my New Year’s resolutions, I was caught off guard. My mind was in ten different places between the holidays, our PPV, and commitments. I just blurted out the first thing that came to mind. Other than wanting good health for my brother and my loved ones, I want the same thing I’ve wanted since becoming Mercedes Moné and the CEO. That is, to advance opportunities for women in wrestling and for women in all sports. AND I want to do it on a global level. Call me unoriginal, as that was pretty much my resolution last year. What I’m realizing with age and personal growth is that this is less a New Year’s resolution and more a life’s mission (at least for this period of my life).

I want to see a day when women who main event shows, garnering the same ratings, ticket sales, etc, receive pay, treatment, and consideration equal to the men. And again, I want this for all female athletes in all sports they compete in. If it has to start with pro wrestling, then so be it. In addition, I want to see all female athletes leverage their fame toward more financial and creative opportunities. I want their dreams to continue into their later years beyond their field of play. I want to see them become entrepreneurs, leaders, role models, and advocates. In short, I want to see more female athletes be the CEO of their own lives.

I won’t be able to make the changes and improvements for women in sports in a year. It may take ten years. It may take a lifetime. But it is my passion and a resolution I intend to continue to honor.