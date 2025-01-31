Mercedes Mone Weighs In On Having Her First AEW Main Event On Dynamite

Mercedes Mone competed in her first main event of her AEW run on this week’s Dynamite, and she spoke about it in her latest fan newsletter. Mone defended her title against Yuka Sakazaki on Wednesday’s show and she reflected on the match in her latest Mone Mag.

Mone wrote:

Main Event

This week on Dynamite was a special one for me as I had my first TBS championship defense of the new year and my first match in the Main Event of AEW! I admit I always feel anxious and nervous when stepping into the Main Event. I set really high expectations for myself, and I know that you, the fans, expect a lot from me too. It can be overwhelming at times!

But amidst all that pressure, I try to remind myself to relax and trust in my abilities. I always want to show that I was born to do this, and that Women can Main Event too! I hope ALL Elite Women and I get more opportunities to do so. I had a fantastic time wrestling Yuka—I’ve been looking forward to working with her since training with her in Japan at TJPW. She gave it her all, trying to take me down and spin me around, but in the end, she couldn’t keep up with the Moné Train! I hit my Moné maker and proudly marked my 17th win in AEW.