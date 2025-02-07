Mercedes Mone Weighs In On Harley Cameron’s Rise, Vows Big Entrance For Collision

Mercedes Mone recently shared her thoughts on Harley Cameron’s momentum and says she’ll be making a big entrance on AEW Collision this week. Mone wrote in her Mone Mag fan newsletter about Cameron seeking a shot at her TBS Championship and more, and you can see the excerpt below:

Title Shots & Half Time Shows

Listen up, everyone! Let’s talk about this past Saturday at Collision— which she can rewatch streaming on Max. Harley Cameron snagging her first win against Taya Valkyrie, you know what? I can’t deny the girl’s got charisma and talent. She’s got the energy and presence to captivate and seduce a crowd. But let’s get one thing straight: she’s nowhere near the level of the four-beltz champion, Mercedes Moné!

You think I’m just handing out title shots for one win? Not a chance! I’m tired of the disrespect, tired of the mockery, especially with that ugly Muppet near my locker room. That’s my intellectual property, and trust me, Harley will hear from my legal team real soon. So this Saturday at halftime in Houston, you better believe I’m making an entrance that no one will forget!