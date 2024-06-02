Mercedes Mone Reflects On In-Ring Return At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says They Stole the Show

Mercedes Mone was victorious in her in-ring return at AEW Double or Nothing, and she feels like the match delivered what she hoped. Mone defeated Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Championship at last weekend’s PPV, and she recently spoke with TMZ Sports about the match.

“I mean, Willow’s the one that I suffered my injury with one year ago, took me out for a whole year,” Mone said (h/t to Fightful). “The doctor said, they’re not sure if I was gonna be back in wrestling, but I told them, no, this is my life, this is my dream. Nobody can tell me, no, I can’t do it. So I fought so hard to get back and Willow had something that I wanted and I told her that money changes everything.”

She continued, “This past Sunday at Double or Nothing, we went out there and we stole the show. We tore it out of the park. She is legit one of the best that I’ve ever been in the ring with. I definitely can’t wait to tie it in the ring with her again.”