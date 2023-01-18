Mercedes Mone On Her NJPW Debut, Plans To Take IWGP Women’s Title ‘Everywhere’

Mercedes Mone battles KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle In the Valley, and she recently talked about the match and more.

On her NJPW debut: “The first place on my domination tour had to be New Japan Pro Wrestling and STARDOM. KAIRI has something that I want. I have a long history of KAIRI, and I’m coming to take back what’s mine, and that is global recognition of who I am. And you can bank on Mone.”

On growing up a fan of Japanese women’s wrestling: “It had to be when I was 12 or 13. I was watching Manami Toyota, Aja Kong, Akira, and I knew instantly. That was the reason why I wanted to be a professional wrestler. I mean, WWE was amazing. Growing up, that got me hooked. But it was the Japanese women’s wrestling that told myself that I can do this. That I can fight like a girl, that I can fight that hard. And because of them, it really showed me that I can be a boss in this space.”

On her excitement for the match: “I’ve never been more excited, more nervous, which I never get nervous, but I am so ready for this. I’ve been dreaming about this, I’ve been really really wanting this. And for it to be in the United States in San Jose, California? I have so much history there. I’ve had the greatest matches there.

“So February 18th is gonna be the same. I’m going to make sure that it is the greatest women’s match of all time. And when I hold up my championship? Oh, cute little KAIRI! I’m gonna send her back to Japan, and she can go back to STARDOM. And I can be the global superstar that I’m meant to be. I’m about to take that title everywhere, not just New Japan, but everywhere.”

