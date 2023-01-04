wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone On Why She Challenged KAIRI, Which STARDOM Wrestlers She Wants To Face
As previously reported, Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, attacking and challenging IWGP Women’s champion KAIRI. Fightful reports that while speaking to the press backstage after the segment, Mone revealed why she challenged KAIRI for a title match at Battle in the Valley. That show happens on February 18 in San Jose.
She said: “I’m interested in many wrestlers, but the reason I decided to fight KAIRI-san in the first place is because we have a ‘past.’ February 18th, San Jose, New Japan I think it will be the best match in Stardom history, so please look forward to it.”
Later on, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Issa asked which STARDOM wrestlers Mone wants to face, and she picked AZM and Miyu Yamashita.
The CEO of #njpw & #STARDOM’s Women’s Division has arrived! With her sights set on Kairi, Mercedes Mone is not stopping there! What’s next? AZM and Miyu (Yamashita) as she’s on a quest to raise the value of the yen… and then, she’s coming for the Peso, Rupee, Dollar! #njwk17 pic.twitter.com/9BwrNCdYSr
— Issa – Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) (@IssitaMarie) January 4, 2023
モネー「多くのレスラーにも興味があるわ。でも一番初めにKAIRIサンと闘うと決めたのは、私たちの間には“過去”があるからです。２月18日、サンノゼ、ニュージャパンとスターダムにおける史上最高の試合になると思うので、みんな楽しみにしてくださいね」
全文は
⇒https://t.co/wgLjIVWDlG#wk17 pic.twitter.com/nUBMN4Ye2y
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 4, 2023