Mercedes Mone On Why She Challenged KAIRI, Which STARDOM Wrestlers She Wants To Face

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, attacking and challenging IWGP Women’s champion KAIRI. Fightful reports that while speaking to the press backstage after the segment, Mone revealed why she challenged KAIRI for a title match at Battle in the Valley. That show happens on February 18 in San Jose.

She said: “I’m interested in many wrestlers, but the reason I decided to fight KAIRI-san in the first place is because we have a ‘past.’ February 18th, San Jose, New Japan I think it will be the best match in Stardom history, so please look forward to it.”

Later on, Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Issa asked which STARDOM wrestlers Mone wants to face, and she picked AZM and Miyu Yamashita.