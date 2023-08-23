wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Shares Pic of Herself & Bayley, Bayley Responds

August 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sasha Banks Bayley WWE Image Credit: WWE

Mercedes Mone would like to face off with Bayley again some day, and Bayley is down for the match. Mone posted a pic of herself and Bayley from one of their WWE matches, writing:

“Let’s do this again someday @itsBayleyWWE”

Bayley retweeted the post and said “I can’t wait. Happy 8th.”

Mone has been out of action since May with an injury that she suffered at NJPW Resurgence.

