Mercedes Mone Shares Pic With Sami Zayn After NJPW Battle in the Valley Win
February 19, 2023 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone won the IWGP Women’s Championship at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and she shared a pic with Elimination Chamber headliner Sami Zayn after the match. Mone, who defeated KAIRI to win the title at last night’s NJPW show, posted a photo of herself and Zayn from her time in WWE to Twitter. She captioned the pic:
“Pro wrestling is magical #NJBITV”
Zayn battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber in the main event. He came up short in the match, but had Kevin Owens come down to help him fight off The Bloodline after the match.
Pro wrestling is magical #NJBITV pic.twitter.com/tFNDGwIhGO
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) February 19, 2023
