Mercedes Mone Planned To Return To WWE For WrestleMania 39

Mercedes Mone recently revealed she planned on returning to WWE for WrestleMania 39. Mone talked about the matter in her latest Mone Mag fan newsletter, and you can see her comments below:

Mercedes Set to Compete in WrestleMania 39?

The funny thing is that before last year’s All In, I attended an LA Rams game at the new Sofi stadium in LA. Kev and I were, of course, on the field for it – that’s just how we roll. It was fun, but in the back of my head, I kept thinking, ‘This is where WrestleMania is going to be.’ It’s an enormous, beautiful stadium in the tinsel town, the city of Angels. How could Snoop’s first cousin and a member of the Mandalorian cast NOT be here? Thus, at the end of the game, I leaned over to Kev and said, “I need to be here for Mania.” And at that time, that’s truly how I felt and what my plan was.

Tony Khan & The Reason Mercedes Attended Last Year’s All In

I had planned on returning to WWE for WrestleMania in LA. That was, of course, before Tony invited us to see the show. Mind you, there were no discussions of signing with AEW. Zero. Tony, Kev. and I had texted as friends, but it was just a casual invite. I wanted to go not out of curiosity or to kick the tires but honestly because I love wrestling. To this day, when I have the time, I still watch the Indy shows. I really continue to have that much passion for it.