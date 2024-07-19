Mercedes Mone Threatens To Call Police On Britt Baker Following Attack on AEW Dynamite

On last Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker disguised herself as a fan and attacked Mercedes Mone after her match with Nyla Rose. In a post on her Instagram Story, Mone threatened to call the police on Baker for her actions.

She said: “Call the cops! So when I leave the arena, I’m safe and escorted out. One thing about me, when you mess with me I’m gonna call the cops. I’m not going to mess with you, I’m calling the cops and getting you arrested. Don’t ever put your hands on me, fan! Are the cops here yet? I’m ready to write that report. Seriously, can you call 911 back I need to know the ETA on when to write that report. We got evidence all on TBS of that fan touching me.“