wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Possibly Injured at NJPW Resurgence, Carried To Back After Match
Mercedes Mone looked to have possibly suffered an injury in her main event match at NJPW Resurgence on Sunday. The show was headlined by Mone vs. Willow Nightingale in the finals of the one-night tournament for the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship.
Nightingale defeated Mone to win the title in a sequence that saw Nightingale hit the Doctor Comb for a two-count, then another one immediately after for the pinfall. After the match, Mone was carried to the back as you can see below.
There’s no word as to Mone’s condition at this time. There is some speculation that she may have hurt her leg in a spot where she was on the top rope and fell off as you can see below, but that is not confirmed as of now.
This is where Mercedes got injured pic.twitter.com/oLQf2HOV2n
— Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) May 22, 2023
Mercedes got carried out… Fuck. I hope it’s nothing serious #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/gZy5s08PBS
— 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐤. (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) May 22, 2023
