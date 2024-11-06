Mercedes Mone Thinks There’s a Lot of Potential For All-Women’s PPV In AEW

Mercedes Mone believes AEW would be able to put on a great all-women’s PPV. Mone appeared on the Battleground Podcast and was asked why AEW was the right place for such a PPV, noting that the roster is strong enough to put one on.

“Because we have the best women’s wrestlers,” Mone said (per Fightful). “We have a roster full of wrestlers, we have a long list of women that we can have an all-woman pay-per-view, so I think just given the chance and the opportunity, and if Tony sees that, I don’t see why not, we can a women’s revolution here in AEW.”

She continued, “It’s happening already. The women have just been killing it out of the park every single week. I am just beyond amazed to be a part of this women’s division, from Willow and Kris Statlander, that Street Fight Alone, I was just like wow, and Willow and Mariah May, it’s been so amazing, and yeah, I think an all-woman pay-per-view here would be incredible. It would definitely make a lot of ‘Mone.'”

Mone is the current AEW TBS Champion and has been challenged by Kris Statlander to defend the title against her at AEW Full Gear.