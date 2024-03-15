Mercedes Mone Responds to Praise From Nikki Garcia For AEW Debut, Attends Celtics Game

Mercedes Mone’s AEW Dynamite debut earned high praise from Nikki Garcia, and she replied to the WWE alumna on social media. Garcia (the former Nikki Bella) posted to Twitter to comment on Mone’s debut on Dynamite, writing:

“’I need to be here. I want to be here. AEW is the only place where this REVOLUTION can be global.’ Massive chills from the CEO! LOVE this! And everything she represents and is doing!! Congrats @MercedesVarnado !!! Sending you soooo much love!!!

Nikki”

Mone retweeted the post and wrote:

“Love you Nikki

Thank you”

Mone also attended a Boston Celtics game at the TD Garden on Thursday, one night after her AEW debut in the same building as you can see below.

Love you Nikki

Thank you https://t.co/rP6NZxby9M — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 14, 2024