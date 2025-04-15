Mercedes Mone Praises Athena Ahead of AEW Dynamite Match

Mercedes Mone is a big fan of Athena, calling her one of the all-time great women’s wrestlers ahead of their AEW Dynamite match. The two will compete in a semifinal match in the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament on Wednesday’s show, and Mone spoke with

98.5 The Sports Hub where she gave the ROH Women’s World Champion credit for her success.

“I’m going to be performing and wrestling against Athena, who is the longest reigning Ring Of Honor champion of all time, she’s held this title for over 800 days,” Mone said (per Fightful). “Insane. She is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time, so I have goosebumps for tomorrow.”

She continued, “It’s been one of my dream matches. Before I even made it to WWE, I had my eyes on Athena, so this is something I’m really excited for.”

AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday night live on TBS.