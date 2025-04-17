Mercedes Mone Praises Athena, Says Their Match Was ‘Everything I Wanted’

In an interview with The Boston Herald, Mercedes Mone spoke about her match with Athena on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, a semifinal match in the Owen Hart Tournament. Mone won with a rollup and will now move onto the finals. Here are highlights:

On wrestling in Boston again: “I hadn’t wrestled in Boston for years, so to do it right next to Fenway and see and hear and feel this crowd, it was amazing. Once I was in the ring, I felt the crowd and lived in that moment.”

On how she feels about the match: “Before we even locked up, I was so overwhelmed. I couldn’t even be Mercedes Moné the character – I was Mercedes Varnado taking it all in. As the crowd was cheering, I asked myself, ‘Is this really happening?’ It was everything I wanted and more, especially to do it against Athena. Even in defeat, Athena deserves her praise. She’s too talented to be denied.”

On possibly facing Toni Storm: “I’ve never had the chance to wrestle Toni Storm in a singles match. You have no idea how badly I want that.”