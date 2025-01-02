In the latest edition of her Mone Mag, Mercedes Mone praised Kris Statlander following their TBS title match at AEW Worlds End last month. Mone noted that she was not 100% for the bout, as she was still recovering from illness.

Mercedes Mone wrote: “As the final pay-per-view of the year, AEW Worlds End was an event that promised to leave an indelible mark on the fans and the wrestlers themselves. For me, this occasion was far more than just another match; it encapsulated a journey filled with challenges, determination, and, ultimately, triumph.

It all began with a long-awaited drive from Boston to Florida, a trip my brother had anticipated throughout the year. However, the universe had other plans. My flight was delayed, disrupting my carefully laid travel schedule. I needed to reach Orlando by Christmas Eve, so I embarked on a grueling 20-hour drive alone. Exhaustion weighed heavily on me, compounded by the lingering effects of a relentless illness. By the time I arrived home, sick and weary, I was grateful for my aunt’s support, who had driven in from Iowa to help with the holiday festivities.

Yet, as the clock ticked down to AEW Worlds End, I felt worse. I reached out to my doctor for advice on managing my illness, and on the day of the event, I was terrified about how I would make it through the show. Thankfully, my Boston’s Vital Care team arrived to help, providing me with an IV bag before I even set foot in the arena. Their support was invaluable, but I still needed to muster the strength to face my opponent, Kris.

Arriving at the arena in my Uncle Big Papa’s custom monster truck was a surreal experience. The thunder of the speakers blasted through me, a powerful reminder of the energy that awaited us inside. I prayed for strength, knowing I needed every ounce of it to deliver a memorable performance. Backstage, the trainers rallied around me, offering encouragement and advice. As I prepared for my match, I felt a mix of nerves and adrenaline. The moment I stepped into the ring, I was struck by Kris’s renewed energy. It was clear that this would be a battle like no other.

Despite feeling like I was at my lowest, I tapped into a reservoir of strength I didn’t know I had. Each move was a testament to the hard work and perseverance that had brought me to this moment. As the match progressed, I narrowly escaped defeat, pushing my body and mind to their limits. Finally, after the exhilarating 1-2-3 count, I stumbled to the back, utterly drained but exhilarated. The praise that followed was overwhelming. Fans and peers alike hailed our match as one of the greatest women’s bouts of all time. In my heart, I knew that Kris had pushed me to be better, to think creatively, and to fight with everything I had. She’s not just a formidable opponent, but I think I’ve found another wrestling soulmate who challenges me to elevate my game.

Reflecting on AEW Worlds End, I realize it was more than just a closing chapter for the year; it was a celebration of resilience, passion, and the unyielding spirit of professional wrestling. Kris, I can’t wait to step into the ring with you again, and next time—when I’m 100%—the world will witness an even greater showdown.

As we close out this year, let this be a reminder that no matter the obstacles we face, with determination and support, we can rise above and create unforgettable moments.“