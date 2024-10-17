– As noted, former AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm ranked No. 1 on this year’s Pro Wrestling Illustrated Women’s 250 Ranking. During her latest Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone spotlighted Storm’s accolade and said Storm was the reason she would watch Dynamite every week. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone on Toni Storm: “I want to give Toni Storm a standing ovation. To see Toni Storm on the Cover of PWI was incredible. She has been killing it these past couple of years, transforming into this incredible character. I’m not afraid to admit it, but before I even signed with AEW, the main reason I watched AEW Dynamite every single week was largely to see Toni. Her recognition as #1 in the PWI 250 is SO well deserved.”

On not making this year’s list: “Unfortunately, I didn’t make the list this year, as I was one match short of being eligible! Don’t get me wrong. It totally sucks to be one match short, but I’m definitely coming for that title next year. We all know by now that wrestling match outcomes are predetermined. That being the case, you’d think rankings of this kind would mean less. They don’t make or break me, or a wrestler, in my opinion, but it does feel nice to be recognized.”

Toni Storm is set to make her CMLL debut at CMLL Viernes Espectacular tomorrow, where she will face La Catalina.