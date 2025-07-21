Mercedes Mone Announced For Prime Time Wrestling Event in Poland

In a post on Instagram, Prime Time Wrestling announced that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will compete at their July 27 event in Koslow, Poland. In addition to her in-ring appearance, Mercedes will also take part in a meet-and-greet with fans.

The announcement reads: “MERCEDES MONE IN POLAND NEXT SUNDAY! This is not a prank, this is not a drill, this is happening! We will post the results and summary of PTW: The Untouchables show tomorrow, but this is a piece of news that just cannot wait!

Save the date for next Sunday and meet one of the biggest superstars of professional wrestling. There will be a meet and greet and a show with a Mone match on it – YOU JUST CANNOT MISS IT!

More information coming soon, but we urge you to book your tickets (both at the meet and greet and the show) in advance by shooting us a direct message on facebook or instagram, because we already know that it will be a packed event, and we don’t want you to miss out on it!”