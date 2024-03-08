Mercedes Mone Is Proud of Bayley, Excited For Her WrestleMania Match

Mercedes Mone is very happy with Bayley’s recent successes and upcoming match with IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40. Mone is a close friend of Bayley’s and weighed in on her former tag partner’s success in her interview with Kick Rocks. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On Bayley’s recent successes: “She’s going to love this, I’m putting her over. Usually, I’m the one being put over because I beat her all the time. I am nothing but so proud and so happy for her. To be the person, from afar, I get to see all this and see all her hard work. To hear her talk about her dreams and her hopes and what she wants to do in that business. To see it come through and to see so much magic that woman can make. She does so much for that division and I’m just beyond proud.”

On Bayley competing for the WWE Women’s Title at WrestleMania: “To know that she is going to main event WrestleMania, because that’s how it should be, I am beyond the moon for her. She’s had a crazy past three years, from the pandemic, getting injured, seeing her go through that, make her return and make her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Dakota was fired. She got a call the day before, ‘Would you like to be part of this group? Bayley wants you to be a part of.’ She is so selfless and cares so much. I love cheering her on and I can’t wait to see her go.”