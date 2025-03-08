Mercedes Mone Was Approached For Queen of the Ring While She Was Injured

In the latest edition of her Mone Mag, Mercedes Mone noted that she was approached to appear in the wrestling biopic Queen of the Ring, but had to turn it down. She said that she was injured when she was asked to be in the film and was unable to.

She wrote: “Before AEW Revolution, I made my way to LA for the red carpet premiere of “Queen of the Ring,” a film that tells the incredible story of Mildred Burke. It’s truly surreal for me. A couple of years back, I was approached to be a part of this project, but unfortunately, I was sidelined due to an injury. However, seeing my girls Trinity, Toni Storm, and Kamille shine in this film fills me with so much joy.

Let’s be real: women have always had to work ten times harder than men to get noticed in this industry. And when you look back at Mildred Burke’s era—wow! It was a whole different ballgame. I have immense respect for the trailblazers who laid the groundwork for women like me to build empires in this sport. I’m beyond excited for everyone to see this movie and to continue embracing women’s wrestling in all its glory.

And, of course, you know I had to bring the heat on the red carpet! Anytime there’s a chance to showcase my style, I’m all in. This time, I channeled a 90s vibe with a touch of Pamela Anderson. My amazing makeup and hair artist absolutely nailed it!

So don’t forget to hit the theaters and catch “Queen of the Ring.”“