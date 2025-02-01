wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Ranks Her Own All-Time Top Five Title Defenses
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone recently provided a ranking of her top five title defenses in any company. Mone provided the ranking in her Mone Mag fan newsletter, which are as follows:
Moné Top 5- Top 5 Title Defenses
1: Full Gear TBS Championship -Kris Statlander
2: Strong Style Evolved NJPW Strong – Hazuki
3: Smackdown Women’s Championship – Bayley
4: Geniuses Sakura IWPG Championship- Hazuki and AZM
5: Capital Collision NJPW- Momo Watanabe
Mone most recently defended the TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki in the main event of this week’s Dynamite.
