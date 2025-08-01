wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Reacts to Kyle Fletcher TNT Title Win, Fletcher Offers To Sell Her His Title for $5 Million

August 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision Kyle Fletcher 7-31-25, Mercedes Mone Image Credit: AEW

– Does Mercedes Mone want Kyle Fletcher’s newly won TNT Title? As previously reported, Kyle Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes last night on the live edition of AEW Collision, winning the AEW TNT Title. Immediately following his victory, Fletcher wrote on social media, “ALWAYS DESTINED FOR GREATNESS #ANDNEW” Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone reacted to his win and shiny new title on social media, writing, “That’s a pretty title Kyle 👀.”

Kyle Fletcher later responded to Mone, writing back, “I’ll sell it to you for 5 million.” Mercedes Mone later asked, “Can I get a discount 💰🪛?” You can view that exchange below:

