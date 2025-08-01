wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Reacts to Kyle Fletcher TNT Title Win, Fletcher Offers To Sell Her His Title for $5 Million
– Does Mercedes Mone want Kyle Fletcher’s newly won TNT Title? As previously reported, Kyle Fletcher defeated Dustin Rhodes last night on the live edition of AEW Collision, winning the AEW TNT Title. Immediately following his victory, Fletcher wrote on social media, “ALWAYS DESTINED FOR GREATNESS #ANDNEW” Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone reacted to his win and shiny new title on social media, writing, “That’s a pretty title Kyle 👀.”
Kyle Fletcher later responded to Mone, writing back, “I’ll sell it to you for 5 million.” Mercedes Mone later asked, “Can I get a discount 💰🪛?” You can view that exchange below:
ALWAYS DESTINED FOR GREATNESS#ANDNEW pic.twitter.com/tGIw96bW67
— Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) August 1, 2025
That’s a pretty title Kyle 👀
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 1, 2025
I’ll sell it to you for 5 million
— Kyle Fletcher カイル・フレッチャー (@kylefletcherpro) August 1, 2025
Can I get a discount 💰🪛
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) August 1, 2025
