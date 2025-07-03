Mercedes Mone Reacts To Return of WWE Evolution: ‘It’s About Time’

During a Q&A on Instagram Live (via Fightful), Mercedes Mone gave her thoughts on the return of WWE Evolution, an event devoted entirely to the women’s roster. Mone was at the first Evolution seven years ago.

She said: “I think it’s about time. They waited way too long to have an all-women’s pay-per-view. But I love and I will always support and be a huge advocate for women’s wrestling, so I am excited for that and for the women that get to perform on that.“