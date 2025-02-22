Mercedes Mone Recalls Co-Hosting the 2018 Steve Irwin Gala

– During a recent edition of the Mone Mag Newsletter, AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her experience co-hosting the Steve Irwin Gala at 2018 alongside Titus O’Neil. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on co-hosting the Steve Irwin Gala in 2018: “Let me tell you about the incredible experience I had when Titus contacted me about co-hosting the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner with him. I was honestly a bundle of nerves — me, hosting and speaking for a whole hour? Talk about a challenge! But I knew I had to face that fear head-on. This was such an amazing opportunity, and I’m so grateful to Titus.”

On meeting the Irwins: “Hosting that event was nothing short of magical. Meeting the Irwins — Bendi, Robert, and Terri was such a heartwarming experience. They radiate charm and kindness, and being around such genuine people was inspiring. And can we talk about the animals? I got to hold snakes and even some bearded dragons! It was wild, but it helped me work on my speaking skills and tackle one of my biggest fears. I’ll never forget this opportunity.”