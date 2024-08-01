– In a recent edition of her Mone Mag newsletter, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone spoke about Will Ospreay and MJF wrestling in a near 60-minute contest on Dynamite, recalling her own Iron Woman match with Charlotte Flair. She wrote the following:

“Ospreay and MJF’s incredible 60-minute match got me thinking about Iron Man matches and my Iron Woman match with Charlotte Flair. It went about 42 minutes, and I know we ended up going over time. I also went 53 minutes in the first ever women’s Royal Rumble. How did I feel physically, during and after those matches? Every time I was done, the only thing I wanted to do was to do more … I knew the match with Charlotte was going to be so special. In addition to the storytelling and wrestling, you need someone with stamina – or at least I do — and Charlotte has it and then some.”

Mercedes Mone will defend her AEW TBS Championship against Dr. Britt Baker at AEW All In: London. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.