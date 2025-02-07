Mercedes Mone Recalls Shooting Super Bowl Ad With Roman Reigns

Mercedes Mone and Roman Reigns were part of a Super Bowl ad for Pizza Hut back in 2020, and Mone recently recalled filming the spot. Mone and Reigns appeared in the ad that aired during the big game that year, and Mone spoke about it in her Mone Mag fan newsletter. You can see the excerpt below:

Moné Memory-Super Bowl Memories:

Shooting the Pizza Hut commercial with the one and only Roman Reigns just days before the Super Bowl!

I remember getting that call—literally two days before the big game! I was in the middle of filming The Mandalorian, and I had to scramble to get a half day off. Let me tell you, the makeup team was working at lightning speed to remove my Koska Reeves wig so I could dash to the set in LA and slip into my Sasha Banks wig. The transformation was insane, and I live for those moments when get to embody different characters!

When I finally arrived, it was game time. Roman and I got our scripts and I was just buzzing with excitement. Meeting legendary NFL players and commentators was surreal! I mean, these are icons in the sports world, Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and the party’s host, Jimmy Johnson and here I was, sharing the screen with them! –

And then came the moment that made it all worth it—seeing myself in that Super Bowl commercial! It was a dream come true! The thrill of watching it air during one of the biggest sporting events in the world. Absolutely mind-blowing!

This experience reminded me of the magic that happens when passion meets opportunity. I’m beyond grateful for the chance to be part of something so special.