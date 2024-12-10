– During a recent edition of her Mone Mag Newsletter, Mercedes Mone spoke about wrestling her friend Carmella for the first time ever in 2020, plus a whole lot more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mercedes Mone on facing Carmella for the first time: “It was exciting and refreshing to finally step into the ring with someone I had known for so long but had never wrestled alongside. Our first pay-per-view match together was nothing short of incredible. Even without the electric energy of the fans, I truly felt that we delivered the match of the night. We had such great chemistry, and it was clear that we both brought our A-game. At one point, I remember looking over at her, and we shared a moment of mutual respect and excitement. It was a blast!

On working with Carmella: “… Working with Carmella was everything I hoped it would be and more. It’s funny how the universe works, bringing us together when the timing was just right. I can’t wait to see where our paths lead us next, but I’ll always cherish those moments we finally got to share in the ring.”