Mercedes Mone Reflects On Attending Super Bowl With Swerve Strickland

Mercedes Mone attended the Super Bowl with Swerve Strickland this past weekend, and she recently reflected on the experience. Mone wrote in her fan newsletter about how she ended up being able to go because Strickland had an extra ticket and talked about seeing Kendrick Lamar perform during the halftime show.

You can see Mone’s comments below:

Swerve Comes Thru

You know me; I’m all about manifesting my dreams into reality. So, I had my heart set on catching Kendrick Lamar live at the Super Bowl. I was scrolling through my contacts all week, trying to find a way in, but nothing was panning out. As I rolled into Collision in Houston, I was starting to lose hope.

Then, out of nowhere, Swerve casually mentioned he had an extra ticket. I nearly lost it! I was jumping for joy—like, who even cares about the game? If you know me, you know Kendrick is my vibe. That moment shifted my whole energy for the day. It was a reminder that when you put your intentions out there, sometimes the universe really does come through for you.

Celeb Filled Superdome with Swerve

When Swerve and I rolled up to the Superdome, the vibe was absolutely wild. The streets were buzzing with excitement—celebrities everywhere, from A-listers to the President himself. It felt like we were stepping into a whole new world as we were ushered through what seemed like a VIP celebrity entrance.

We bumped into some incredible names—DaBaby, Tech N9ne, Teyana Taylor, Bradley Cooper—to name a few. It was surreal, but nothing could prepare us for the energy inside the arena. The atmosphere was electric, and our seats? Perfect! As the game kicked off, I found myself caught up in the intensity. I wasn’t sure who would take the win, but I couldn’t help but notice the Chiefs fans feeling the weight of those first and second quarters.

Then halftime came, and let me tell you, it was unforgettable. Kendrick Lamar took the stage and didn’t just perform; he created pure magic. His music is a blend of art and storytelling, and being there live was something I’ll always cherish. And can we talk about Serena Williams? She killed it!

All in all, being surrounded by passionate sports fans, soaking in the electrifying atmosphere, and enjoying phenomenal performances made for an amazing experience.