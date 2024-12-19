wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Rejects ‘Downgrade’ Putdown, Says She’s Living ‘The Greatest Life Ever’
– All Elite Wrestling star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently took part in an Instagram Live stream, and she responded to a comment where a user stated, “Downgrade has to be studied,” referring to her move to AEW. Mone took the time to explain why she’s living “the greatest life ever.”
Speaking on the comment, Mone stated, “I just saw someone say, ‘Downgrade has to be studied.’ B****. I am richer than I’ve ever f***ing been, putting on the greatest matches that I’ve ever had, so shut the fu–I hate stupid people. I hate stupid people. *Sighs* I’m living my best life, the greatest life ever! It’s an upgrade baby, I went forward and I didn’t go back. It’s the best feeling ever to be rich in spirit, rich in your bank account, and just rich in life. It’s the best.”
Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship last night on AEW Dynamite, beating Anna Jay. It appears Mone is, as she stated, living her “best life.” You can view that clip from her Instagram Live video that was shared on social media below:
she’s NEVER going back if she can help it omg 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ylzgKwvYF0
— El♱ (minion #3136010) (@EL3DOLO) December 18, 2024
